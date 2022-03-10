KATE Garraway will take part in another ITV show providing a further insight into her family.
The Good Morning Britain presenter will take part in an episode of DNA Journey on ITV.
Ms Garraway has fronted two award-winning documentaries for the broadcaster the first of which was Finding Derek which explored her husband’s Covid battle.
More recently, Caring for Derek explored the care needed as her husband Derek Draper continues to recover at home.
She has also taken over from Piers Morgan on Life Stories but now she will dive deeper into her own family history.
A source told The Sun: “DNA Secrets is always an emotional watch as stars discover new stories from their family’s past.
“Kate’s episode promises to be a real tear-jerker. She has so much going on in the present day so any mention of caregiving, illness or tragedy from her past will resonate..
They added: “Viewers love Kate and are incredibly invested in her journey. DNA Journeys is set to be another heart-wrenching chapter of her story.”
