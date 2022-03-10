THE latest data from Public Health Wales shows that there have been 263 new Covid cases in Gwent, and that the case rate is comparatively high in Blaenau Gwent.
In Wales there are 1,548 new Covid cases including residents outside of Wales.
This is an increase from yesterday and the average case rate for Wales reflects that.
The average case rate for Wales is 47.6 cases per 100,000 people, with Newport (49.1) and Blaenau Gwent (63) having a higher case rate.
In fact, Blaenau Gwent has the second highest case rate in Wales, topped only by Carmarthenshire (63.6).
Conversely, Monmouthshire has one of the lowest case rates in the country with 28.5 cases per 100,000 people.
Two more people have died in Wales, meaning the death toll is at 7,041 people.
None of the new deaths occurred in Gwent.
Amount of new Covid cases by area:
- Anglesey - 32
- Blaenau Gwent - 44
- Bridgend - 47
- Caerphilly - 79
- Cardiff - 205
- Carmarthenshire - 120
- Ceredigion - 38
- Conwy - 43
- Denbighshire - 41
- Flintshire - 98
- Gwynedd - 66
- Merthyr Tydfil - 21
- Monmouthshire - 27
- Neath Port Talbot - 63
- Newport - 76
- Pembrokeshire - 67
- Powys - 50
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 123
- Swansea - 63
- Torfaen - 36
- Vale of Glamorgan - 73
- Wrexham - 79
- Unknown location - 11
- Resident outside Wales – 46
