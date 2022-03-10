SENIOR councillors have backed plans to increase the number of Welsh speakers and promote the language across Caerphilly County Borough.
The cabinet approved the five-year Welsh Language Strategy for 2022-27 on March 9.
The strategy is a requirement for all 22 local authorities in Wales.
Organisations such as Menter Iaith Caerffili, Coleg y Cymoedd, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Cymraeg i Blant, Gwent Police and many more will work with the council to reach the goals of the strategy.
The key aims for the next five years are:
- To encourage families to speak more Welsh at home.
- For children and young people to see its value by using it outside of education.
- For community groups and businesses to support the use of the language.
- To promote and improve the availability of services through the Welsh language.
- To increase opportunities for people to use the Welsh language in work.
- For organisations to integrate the language into policies and activities.
At the meeting, Cllr Philippa Marsden, leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said all cabinet members were in support of the strategy.
This strategy will work in conjunction with the council’s Welsh in Education Plan, which was approved by the cabinet in December 2021.
