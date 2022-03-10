LIVE broadcasting was stopped by ITV in the middle of This Morning, amid a ‘security alert’.
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had been presenting the popular morning show when the live broadcast was pulled by ITV.
After the ad break, a pre-recorded segment explaining that they could not be with viewers today was shown on TV screens across the UK, reports The Mirror.
At the time of writing a pre-recorded episode of the show is playing with a message that reads: “This is a pre-recorded programme”.
Earlier in the show, footage was aired of an interview with Rebel Wilson, whilst Brenda Blethyn appeared on the show to talk about the new series of Kate and Koji.
But instead footage of a pre-recorded segement with ‘Britain’s dullest man’ was shown.
A tweet from Transport for London reads: "White City and Wood Lane stations closed: While the police respond to a security alert outside the station.”
Loose Women has also aired a pre-recorded show.
