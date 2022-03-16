NEWBRIDGE RFC is backing Keep Wales’ Tidy’s national dog fouling campaign after a child fell face first in dog poo.

As previously reported, eight-year-old Jake Harding was warming up for an under 9s rugby game on Newbridge Canal Fields – where dogs are banned – when his dad, Ben Harding, noticed dog poo smeared on his face.

It was just above his eye – in the past people have lost their sight due to eye contact with faeces, with the RFC describing the incident as a “close escape”.

Director of Newbridge RFC, Dafydd Martin-Lloyd, said:

“A young man left his house excited about going to play a game of rugby. “While warming up he was tackled and landed face first in dog poo. Fortunately, this didn't go in his eyes but it's a very close escape and could have been life changing for him and his family if it had. “Dog fouling on our rugby pitch isn't acceptable and needs to stop. “We’ve teamed up with Keep Wales Tidy to urge dog owners to do the right thing and pick up after their pets before a child is seriously harmed.”

Newbridge RFC has teamed up with Keep Wales Tidy to raise awareness of the health risks associated with dog poo.

As well as carrying harmful bacteria which can lead to infection, asthma and even blindness, bacteria can live in soil long after the dog poo has decomposed.

Both organisations are encouraging people to “do the right thing and pick up after their pets” through the Caru Cymru (Love Wales) campaign which encourages people to #BagItBinIt

The campaign includes:

Raising awareness of the risks of dog foul and consequences of failing to pick up after pets;

Encouraging people to respect the rules of no dog zones.

Creating and sharing signs, posters, and stickers encouraging people to make the right decision

Keep Wales Tidy chief executive, Lesley Jones, said:

“We’ve teamed up with Newbridge RFC to urge the minority of irresponsible dog owners to do the right thing and pick up after their pets. By not picking up after your dog, you could be putting children at risk. “We’re shocked by the incident at Newbridge RFC. This could have played out very differently if the dog poo had gone into the young boy’s eye. “Dog poo isn’t just an unpleasant mess, it can be dangerous. Please bag it, bin it, and leave only pawprints when you’re out and about.”

Caerphilly County Borough Council banned the walking of dogs on sports pitches on November 11, 2021.

“The council’s decision to ban dogs from marked sports pitches will help ensure a safe and clean environment for adults and children such as Jake and his team mates to exercise,” said a council spokesman.

“It will also further encourage responsible dog ownership.”