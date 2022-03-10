WORDLE has taken the world by storm and now football fans have their very own spin-off.
Who Are Ya? from missing11.com takes inspiration from the viral word game and replaces words with footballers.
The game is already proving popular on social media as football fans share their results.
An adaptation of Wordle I can genuinely get involved with.— Tasker (@CrambazzledTask) March 9, 2022
Who Are Ya? 9 4/8
👤🟢⚪⚪⚪⬇️
👤🟢⚪⚪⚪⬇️
👤🟢⚪⚪⚪⬇️
🙎♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
https://t.co/WkoqrHye74
Who Are Ya game – how to play
The concept remains the same, players will have eight attempts to guess the mystery footballer who plays in one of Europe’s top five leagues; Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga and the Premier League.
The game starts with a blurred image of a footballer which becomes slightly less blurred with each attempt.
With each guess the player will be given feedback comparing the guess with the mystery footballer.
If a nationality in a grey circle is revealed it will mean the mystery player is NOT Italian. If the Premier League logo is shown in a green circle it means the player DOES play in the Premier League.
The game will also reveal the age range of the player. For example, the number 30 with an arrow pointing down will mean the player is under the age of 30.
A message on the site says: “The mystery player will have made at least one appearance for a club in The Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 or The Bundesliga in 2021/22.”
To take a guess at today’s mystery player, head to the missing11.com website to play the game.
