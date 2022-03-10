A WOMAN from Pill has praised a recent clear-up along Commercial Road – which has been plagued with problem with rubbish and fly-tipping in recent years – and says it proves the area can be clean and prosperous.

Pavements along the road were cleaned thoroughly by Newport City Council on Wednesday, March 9, with padlocks being placed on bin lids to prevent rubbish spilling out onto the street.

Pill is one of Newport’s oldest communities, but the area has fallen on hard times in recent years.

Lifelong Pill resident Wan Taylor has campaigned to improve conditions in the area for some time.

Commercial Road has suffered in recent years from issues with fly-tipping, drugs and prostitution.

“This is what we’ve been asking for so many years and it just goes to show that it can be done,” Ms Taylor said.

“Pill has been kept in squalor for years – but we want to change that, and we know by coming together and working together that this is possible.”

The Argus has previously reported on the sense of pride that traders along Commercial Road have in their businesses – with many believing the area can prosper if historic issues with prostitution, drugs and fly-tipping are resolved.

Recently, a patch of land along Commercial Road which has been a notorious fly-tipping spot was put up for sale, with calls for the land to be repurposed for community benefit.

Council rubbish bins have had padlocks placed on them to prevent rubbish spilling out on to the street.

“I had a chat with people on Commercial Road yesterday and those that I spoke to said how lovely it was to see the street looking so clean,” she added.

“I also spoke to several shop owners who said how much of a difference it makes to the appearance of the area and they are excited about welcoming in new customers.

“This is what happens when we all work together – I’d also like to thank Pride in Pill for their huge effort in cleaning up the area as well.”

Wan Taylor (left) and Marcelline Ravenscroft (right) are popular community figures in Pill.

Ms Taylor, along with fellow campaigner Marcelline Ravenscroft, have announced their intention to stand together as independent councillors for the Pillgwenlly ward in this year’s council elections.