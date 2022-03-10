A MAN has been arrested following the discovery of a suspicious package at a Bristol hospital.
Armed Police evacuated a Southmead Hospital earlier today after the discovery of a suspicious package at the site.
Avon and Somerset Police confirmed they have arrested a man following an incident today where a suspicious package was discovered at Southmead Hospital.
Avon and Somerset Police have released a statement: "Emergency services are at Southmead Hospital, where a man has been arrested following an incident today where a suspicious package was discovered.
"We'd ask the public to have patience while this is ongoing. A cordon is in place. Updates to follow.
A video from the scene show armed police assemble as patients are evacuated from the hospital.
Watch it here:
North Bristol Trust have cancelled all outpatient appointments at the hospital until further notice.
"We are currently responding to a security incident in our Emergency Department. We’re asking all members of the public to please stay away from the Emergency Department at Southmead Hospital whilst this incident is ongoing," they said.
There are no reports of any injuries.
