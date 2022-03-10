ITV’s live shows have gone off air after a “security alert” near the London studios where they are filmed.

Police said they were called to Wood Lane, White City, where Television Centre is located, at 11.14am on Thursday.

At that time the live broadcast of This Morning went off air and a pre-recorded compilation show began.

A pre-recorded episode of Loose Women has also been shown.

The Mirror reports a bomb threat was behind the security alert but the Met Police say the incident has now been diffused.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “At 11:14hrs on Thursday, March 10, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City.

“It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered. The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed.

“The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs. An investigation is ongoing.”

This Morning live today

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had been presenting the popular morning show when the live broadcast was pulled by ITV.

After the ad break, a pre-recorded segment explaining that they could not be with viewers today was shown on TV screens across the UK.

A pre-recorded episode of the show was playing with a message that reads: “This is a pre-recorded programme”.

Earlier in the show, footage was aired of an interview with Rebel Wilson, whilst Brenda Blethyn appeared on the show to talk about the new series of Kate and Koji.

But instead footage of a pre-recorded segment with ‘Britain’s dullest man’ was shown.

A tweet from Transport for London reads: "White City and Wood Lane stations closed: While the police respond to a security alert outside the station.”

Why is Loose Women not on?





Loose Women is the latest programme to be affected.

The show tweeted: “We apologise for the break in live programming today. We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon.

“This is a repeat of Loose Women. Please don't try to enter any competition or interactivity as it won't count and you might still be charged.”