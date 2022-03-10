GWENT Police is appealing for information on an unidentified man after a burglary in Cwmbran.
The burglary took place in Greenmeadow on January 28.
Officers believe a man pictured in shop CCTV will be able to help them with their enquiries.
Police are asking the public to contact them if they have any information on the man that will help them identify him.
Anybody with information should contact Gwent Police on 101 or by contacting them on Facebook or Twitter.
Anyone contacting the police about this should give the reference number 2200032284.
To report information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
