THE leaders of Cardiff, Newport councils were there. So too was the vice chancellor of the University of Bristol and the city's mayor, the boss of The Celtic Manor Hotel, the former head of Airbus in the UK, a profesor who led innovation in 5G and other mobile technology, along with a smattering of bankers and property developers, city planners and CEOs.

Even the UK secretary of state for levelling up and the Welsh economy minister made appearances (albeit via video link).

Anyone driving by the International Convention Centre for Wales in Newport would have had no idea so many decision makers and influential people were inside.

Even if you had told them that it was the first conference for the Western Gateway (or Porth y Gorllewin), they would have been none the wiser.

So, why were these movers and shakers in Newport on Tuesday, March 8? And, perhaps more importantly, should we care?

What is the Western Gateway?





The Western Gateway is the West of England and south Wales' answer to the Northern Powerhouse or the Midlands Engine. It is an economic partnership which brings together the Welsh cities of Swansea, Cardiff and Newport, and the towns and boroughs around them, with their English neighbours across the Severn, including Gloucester, Bristol, Bath, Swindon and Salisbury.

It is led by chair Katherine Bennett, a former vice president of Airbus who now runs the High Value Manufacturing Catapult (that's an explainer for another day). You might have seen Katherine doing the media rounds for Airbus during the Brexit referendum and fall out, and she's well known in business circles in the region. The fact that Airbus has significant sites in both Bristol and Newport won't have done her any harm in her appointment (not to take anything away from her CV or ability) as there is delicate balancing act running through the organisation. It's vice chairs are Jane Mudd and Toby Savage, the leaders of Newport and South Gloucestershire Councils respectively. One from Wales, one from England, one Labour, one Conservative, and neither from the area's two dominant cities of Bristol and Cardiff.

The Western Gateway is the only such organisation to cross a national border, adding an added layer of complication to what is already a challenge - uniting numerous local authorities and the business community around a single set of mutual objectives.

Vaughan Gething addresses the Western Gateway conference in Newport

Over in England, there had been a long running discussion over the creation of a South West 'powerhouse' to compete with the North and Midlands. The Great South West was formed, but Bristol and Gloucester saw little in common with Plymouth and Cornwall and so the southern counties went ahead and the 'west of England' opted out. Then the idea of the gateway took hold, building on past attempts at cooperation across the Severn.

Economically speaking, there is logic in uniting both sides of the border in such a partnership. 140,000 people cross over the Severn each day. There are industries which bridge the divide too, from propulsion systems to compound semi-conductors.

There may be those on this side of the border who are uneasy about throwing their lot in with England in any such partnership. But the Western Gateway is not a challenge to Welsh identity or devolution. A confident and outward looking Wales needn't worry. For the employers and workers, the border is invisible and immaterial. You are no less Welsh (or English) for crossing it.

Michael Gove addresses the Western Gateway Conference in Newport

But there was very much of an awareness of the cross-border nature of the partnership at the first conference, held in Newport for both its central position and the facilities at the ICC.

'Bore da' was the standard greeting from the stage, if not the floor. Even Michael Gove, secretary of state for levelling up and minister for the intergovernmental relations at the UK government, opened with the Welsh for 'good morning', although the Union flag and picture of the Queen behind him created a smorgasbord of messaging.

Who are are the key people involved in the Western Gateway?





The Western Gateway is lead by a board of 20 people. Aside from the chair Katherine Bennett and vice chairs Jane Mudd and Toby Savage (detailed above), the board is made up of local council leaders and business representatives.

Katherine Bennett is the chair of the Western Gateway and is the former head of Airbus in the UK

They are: Richard Bonner, the chair of the West of England Local Enterprise Partnership and an executive at consultancy firm Arcadis; Richard Clewer, leader of Wiltshire Council; Lhosa Daly, assistant director of operations at the National Trust in Wales; Don Davies, leader of North Somerset Council; Ruth Dooley, chair of GFirst, the Gloucestershire Local Enterprise Partnership; Ian Edwards, chief executive of The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales; Kevin Guy, leader of Bath and North East Somerset Council; Mark Hawthorne, leader of Gloucestershire County Council; Anthony Hunt, leader of Torfaen County Borough Council; Paul Moorby, chair of the Swindon and Wiltshire Local Enterprise Partnership; Dan Norris, the metro mayor for the West of England; Ben Pritchard, associate director of design and engineering consultants Arup; Marvin Rees, the mayor of Bristol; David Renard, leader of Swindon Council; Rob Stewart, leader of Swansea Council; Huw Thomas, leader of Cardiff City Council; and Professor Ian White, vice chancellor of the University of Bath.

The organisation has a small staff about about five, led by director Jo Dally, who has previously held senior roles both in the civil service and in the private sector at BP and the Royal Society. Until its own staff were appointed, it lent on support from South Gloucestershire and other local councils.

What does the Western Gateway do and how will it benefit me?





That's the nub. The big goal is to make all our lives better. To make this cross border region more prosperous with well-paid and rewarding jobs, a highly skilled workforce and lots of opportunity to succeed for more people. In reality, like the Northern Powerhouse, part of its job is, essentially, marketing. But it's target audience isn't you or me, rather decision makers in governments and in businesses locally and globally.

The Gateway aims to provide united voice to pitch to governments for big projects. The first on the list is a bid to bring the UK's first STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) fusion prototype plant to the area, with a site at Oldbury earmarked, building on the areas existing nuclear history. Fusion would be a new type of nuclear power (as opposed to fission). It's the way the Sun generates heat. The site is one of five shortlisted and the goal is for the winning concept plant to be up and running by 2040.

Next, the partnership has announced a new commission to find ways to harness the tidal power of the Severn, which is said to be capable of providing 7 per cent of the UK's energy needs. This isn't the first time that has been considered and whether the Gateway can take this further than previous attempts will be a key test.

These big, long term projects have the potential to bring direct jobs and highly skilled supply chains to the area. In the case of the STEP fusion bid, the site is in South Gloucestershire, but the hope would be for companies across the region to benefit as suppliers or a wider eco-system in the sector.

As well as these big government schemes, the Gateway aims to market the region to foreign investment too. That's why you'll see them at MIPIM, the big annual property shindig in Cannes. You may well see headlines asking why public bodies are spending money sending council leaders to a big party on the French Riviera, and it will be down to them and the partnership to make the case to all of us that investment won and connections made at these events will benefit our communities.

The partnership is a long term project and its success or failure will take an equally long time to assess. It has a stated goal of contributing £34 billion to the economy by improving productivity. But its real success won't be in numbers but in people's lives.

In 20 years' time, success would be the woman in Ebbw Vale who has a well paid job in the semiconductor industry thanks to a new manufacturer who was brought to the region, the man in Pontypool whose business has taken on six more apprentices thanks to a contract won on building parts for a tidal lagoon, or the young woman in Alway starting out on an amazing career using a technology that today is just an idea in a university research project.

If this succeeds, those people will still more than likely have never heard of the Western Gateway. But as Bristol's Mayor Marvin Rees put it at the Newport conference, "this has to be about delivery, it can't just be coming here for a free cup of coffee".