A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KEANU WILLIAMS-MARR, 21, of Llanover, near Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on August 30, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

OWEN SURRIDGE, 19, of The Glade, Wyllie, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 on September 7, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CALLUM HODGES, 24, of Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the A472 in Newbridge on August 14, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 18 months and must pay £129 in costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS

CERI BUTLER, 39, of Coed Cae, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a community order after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at the Kings Arms pub on December 17, 2021.

He was made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for three months between 8pm and 7am and ordered to pay £580 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

DENNIS JOHN SENIOR, 38, of Trevithick Close, Malpas, Newport, was jailed for 28 weeks after he admitted breaching a restraining order and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He must pay a £128 surcharge after his release from custody.

KIAN BUCKLEY, 19, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood and driving while disqualified on September 4, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £319 fines, costs and a surcharge.

STUART JAMES FRANCIS, 36, of Church Lane, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ZOE REBECCA PRICTHARD, 26, of James Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis in Southampton on May 21, 2021.