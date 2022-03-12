TWO re-use shops at a pair of Monmouthshire recycling centres will re-open next week.

The re-use shops at Llanfoist and Five Lanes recycling centres will both re-open on the week commencing March 14.

This year there is a change to the days that the shops are open, with Llanfoist Reuse Shop now open on Tuesdays from 10am until 3pm, and Five Lanes Reuse Shop open on Wednesdays from 10am until 3pm.

Monmouthshire County Council’s Reuse Shops sit alongside Five Lanes recycling centre in Caerwent and Llanfoist recycling centre near Abergavenny and offer salvaged items at bargain prices.

The stock for both shops comes from items rescued by dedicated teams who work at the centres, intercepting safe and useful items as they leave car boots before they’re thrown in the skips.

One of the highlights of last year’s work was the saving of a rare 1930s Mickey Mouse toy, which has now been donated to a local museum.

Not all finds are as rare, but they are all significant and help reduce waste.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming customers and volunteers back to the shops again,” said Rebecca Blount, reuse and recycling officer.

“Our shop stock is always changing as more items are saved from being dumped.

"Items such as coffee tables are perfect for a bit of upcycling with a lick of paint or wax, while the chairs could provide a re-upholstery project.”

“The Reuse Shops are part of the Monmouthshire’s flourishing circular economy.

"Every time we buy a preloved item we make a difference, so why buy new when there’s a range of exciting, original and vintage stuff here?”

Since the Llanfoist Reuse Shop opened in June 2019, it’s estimated that more than 19,500 items have been saved from the skips and profits have helped fund the planting of more than 12,000 trees across Monmouthshire.

With Welsh Government funding, the Five Lanes Reuse Shop opened in summer 2021 and as with the Llanfoist shop it relies on support from the local community.

Profits from the Reuse shops support Monmouthshire County Council’s wider tree planting programme.

This helps in the fight against climate change and reduces the council’s waste disposal costs.

This summer, the Five Lanes Reuse Shop will also be selling compost/soil improver at £2 a bag.

For more information, visit monmouthshire.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/reuse-shop/