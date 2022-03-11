LINE of Duty's stars will be appearing at the first reunion since it ended, as Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure, as well as showrunner Jed Mercurio, dish the dirt and raise money for a good cause, with a recording of the event exclusively available to subscribers of this title.

To make sure you have all the evidence to hand for that event, we're looking back at five of the show's most jaw-dropping moments as we take a trip down memory lane.

Cotton gets exposed

The finale of season three will always be remembered as the high point of the show, the apotheosis of catching bent coppers.

Exposing “Dot” Cotton as The Caddy after his interrogation in AC-12's HQ was as heart-pounding as it was cathartic having his identity exposed after two whole seasons of viewers knowing about his wicked ways.

While we all wish we could send an “urgent exit required” text whenever we need it, the escape was as nerve-wracking as it gets and nothing will compare to the drama of Dot’s dying declaration...

Roz and the chainsaw

In one of the most memorable cliffhangers of the entire show, Roz Hunter goes to confront forensics boff Tim Ifield after he snitched on her for ignoring forensic evidence.

When Roz hits her head off the kitchen surface following a tussle she is left in a pool of her own blood, and we are left to watch Ifield buy a hedge trimmer and bolt cutters to chop her up.

Ifield returns to put his forensic skills to use as he suits up in PPE and lays out plastic sheets to contain the evidence. As the electric blade slowly descends on her face, Roz’s eyes suddenly fly open leaving us in suspense over her fate.

Trotman flies out the window

In this jaw-dropping moment, Arnott and new recruit Georgia Trotman run to see the witness of the convoy ambush after Flemming spotted Denton making a call to the hospital where they were being treated.

Arnott and Trotman see the witness being treated by a suspicious-looking nurse as they rush to the scene. Seeing through the wig and scrubs disguise, Arnott fights the assailant, later revealed to be bent copper Jeremy Cole, but is knocked out with a bed pan, leaving Trotman to fight alone.

She is fatally overpowered by Cole and gives one last look of anguish before being thrown out the window to her death. Chilling.

Denton dies

Who doesn’t love a redemption arc? After DI Lindsay Denton had been caught out for being a bent copper, she ended up helping Arnott with finding suspects in the Sands View Boys’ Home paedophile ring. As the story came to a head, she obviously had to die.

Enter, bent copper Cotton.

After hacking into the email account of Danny Waldron to find a list of his abusers, she was tracked down by Cotton while at an internet café.

Cotton then takes her to an industrial estate and holds her at gunpoint in his car where Denton redeems herself with an incredible self-sacrifice.

With the list of Waldron’s abusers on her phone, she keeps her cool by stalling Cotton with a final speech, and just before he pulls the trigger sends the list to AC-12 and lines up Cotton’s eventual downfall.

Arnott is thrown down the stairs

Martin Compston in action with Vicky McClure

No list of the most iconic Line of Duty moments would be complete without Martin Compston aka Steve Arnott.

When “balaclava man” ambushes Arnott in the lift up to Nick’s office and smacks him unconscious with a baseball bat, we all feared the worst for our favourite copper.

And things certainly didn’t get any better when he was thrown down the stairs.

Eventually, it was revealed that Jimmy Lakewell and bent copper Derek Hilton were behind the attack.

The incident continued to plague Arnott as he became addicted to painkillers, leading all of us singles to think “we can fix him”.

