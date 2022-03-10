A STREET in Pontypool where air quality targets were breached before the pandemic will continue to be monitored by Torfaen council.

Nitrogen dioxide levels on St Luke’s Road in Pontnewynydd were recorded at 47 units in 2019 – above the limit of 40.

However in 2020 and 2021, air quality targets were met – with the figure falling to 37 units in both years – which means the council does not need to declare an air quality management area.

A council report says monitoring of the “potential hotspot” will continue this year, due to the possibility that nitrogen dioxide levels will increase as Covid-19 restrictions end and traffic volumes increase.

At a meeting of Torfaen council’s cleaner communities overview and scrutiny committee on Thursday, councillors were told the area suffers from “the canyon effect”, where buildings on either side of the road trap air pollution.

This also led to high levels of air pollution on the A472 in Hafodyrynys - just four miles from Pontnewynydd - where nitrogen dioxide levels were recorded as the highest in the UK outside central London and led to homes being knocked down.

Richard Marshall, senior environmental health officer, told councillors that “the canyon effect” on St Luke’s Road is on “a smaller scale” to that in Hafodyrynys, and that nitrogen dioxide levels are much lower.

Cllr Norma Parrish asked what the council is doing to stop nitrogen dioxide levels increasing in the area.

Peter Oates, of Torfaen council, said work is being carried out to look at improving the flow of traffic on the road and to address parking issues.

Mr Oates said currently air quality targets are not being breached, but that if they were an action plan would be drawn up to look at solutions.

Daniel Morelli, the council’s head of public protection, said a move towards electric vehicles, more people working from home and active travel initiatives – such as increasing walking and cycling routes – could all help improve air quality.

“The important thing is for us to continue to monitor to see what the levels look like going into the future,” he said.

Cllr Colette Thomas said that the council should set up a dedicated budget to support air quality monitoring.

The committee also recommended raising awareness about the issue and the council’s work to improve air quality.