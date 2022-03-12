HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding during the past ten days.

The following cases are for the period from March 1 - 10.

Robert Frost

Frost was fined more than £150 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 1.

The 56-year-old, of Kings Fee, Monmouth, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 30mph stretch of the A466 in Chepstow.

He was fined £164 for the offence, which occurred on August 20, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

David Viney

Viney was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 1.

The 59-year-old, of Tredegar Drive, Undy, was clocked travelling at 41mph on a 30mph stretch of the B4245 in Caldicot.

He was fined £246 for the offence, which occurred on August 19, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Matthew Atkins

Atkins was fined more than £400 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 1.

The 40-year-old, of Stafford Road, Caldicot, was clocked travelling at 43mph on a 30mph stretch of the A48 at Caerwent.

He was fined £440 for the offence, which occurred on August 19, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £44.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Peter Fry

Fry was fined £40 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 1.

The 72-year-old, of Halcyon House, Portskewett, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of the A48 in Caerwent.

He was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on August 19, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Wendy De Godfrey

De Godfrey was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 1.

The 68-year-old, of Cidermill Close, Chepstow, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of the A466 in Chepstow.

She was fined £124 for the offence, which occurred on August 20, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

David Evans

Evans was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 2.

The 50-year-old, of Lower Tyfree, Llangwm, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Road in Pontypool.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on August 21, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Joshua Roles

Roles was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 3.

The 27-year-old, of Balgownie, Goytre, was clocked travelling at 39mph on a 30mph stretch of Henllys Way in Cwmbran.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on August 21, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.