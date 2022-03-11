WITH this week’s International Women’s Day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe, we’ve compiled our own 100 Amazing Women of Gwent.

We are shining a light on 20 of the list every day this week, with our celebrations culminating in an informal networking lunch in Newport today, Friday.

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson will host the event, which is being held at the University of South Wales Newport City Campus.

Sponsored by Newport City Council and the University of South Wales, the event will hear from Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport Council, and the university’s Donna Whitehead.

Today’s final batch of 20 includes some big hitters from the world of business, a couple of political figures and a star of social media.

Alison Tod

An established and respected name in the world of millinery based in Abergavenny who specialises in individual commissions for many prestigious events.

She has made exclusive dresses for royals, actresses and people attending events like Royal Ascot, but having her designs worn at the wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William was the pinnacle of her career.

Rhian Hutchings

Founded Newport-based Operasonic in 2014.

Operasonic give opportunities for people to use their creative power to tell stories, celebrate their communities and use music as a means of self-expression.

Janet Martin

The owner of Barnabus Arts House, a creative hub and Newport’s only independent gallery space, since 2009.

In 2019, Ms Martin, who is also a qualified nurse, turned the gents public toilets in Pill into the Phyllis Maud Performance Space.

Emma Saysell

Joined St David’s Hospice Care in 1994 as a clinical nurse specialist having previously worked at Velindre Hospital in Cardiff.

She progressed through St David’s and was appointed to the joint position of CEO/director of nursing in 2004.

Hayley Parsons

Brought up in Cwmbran, Ms Parsons set-up car insurance comparison site Confused.com while working for Admiral and left in 2006 to start GoCompare.

The business quickly became a multi-million-pound corporation, winning her many awards before she sold her remaining stakes to esure for £43.7 million, with the proviso the firm remain in Newport.

Kelli Apsland

The co-founder of children’s sunscreen applicator business Solar Buddies with Laura Waters.

A mother of four, Ms Apsland went into business with her best friend after spotting a gap in the market.

Solar Buddies, who had help from Hayley Parsons in the early days, are sold online and in JoJo Maman Bebe.

Laura Waters

The other half of the Monmouthshire duo behind Solar Buddies alongside best friend Kelli Apsland.

Having came up with the idea in 2011, the pair have built their brand into an award winning product and are now keen to help aspiring entrepreneurs.

Beth Sims

Ms Sims’ Beth's Bakes, on Newport's Church Road, has fast become a huge hit since opening in the spring of 2018, drawing cake-loving customers from all around Gwent and further afield.

After teaching herself to bake, she ran a smaller cake business from home before opening the shop four years ago.

Laura Anne Jones

The Conservative MS for South Wales East was born in Newport and brought up in Monmouthshire.

A Monmouthshire councillor, she became MS for South Wales East in 2020 following the death of Mohammad Asghar.

Vanessa Ruck

A Monmouth-based social media influencer who has won national awards for her YouTube and creative online content.

She set-up her thegirlonabike Instagram account having undergone surgery for a third time after being hit by a car which jumped a red light in 2014.

Now shares her adventures and passion for bikes with thousands of followers on social media.

Rhianon Passmore

Labour MS for Islwyn, where she was born, Ms Passmore is a champion of music and the creative arts.

Her interest in music education and arts development has seen her serve on the BBC Broadcasting Council Wales and executive body of the National Books Council for Wales.

Philippa Marsden

From Bettws, Ms Marsden is the leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council who had roles with Selfridges, the Royal Botanic Gardens and International Baccalaureate before local politics.

Elected as a Labour councillor for Ynysddu in 2016 and joined the cabinet in 2017, she was elected as council leader in November 2019.

Ceri Doyle

Has been the CEO of Newport City Homes since September 2014, bringing her vast experience in health, education, finance and community development to the organisation.

She previously held several roles with the Big Lottery Fund and held senior management positions in Scottish local government.

Serves as a commissioner with the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales and councillor for the Open University.

Bev Owen

Appointed CEO of Newport City Council in July 2020, Ms Owen boasts 30 years’ experience in local government.

Joined Newport council in 2015 as head of regeneration, investment and housing, then became strategic director for place in 2016.

Dawn Gunter

Joined Monmouthshire Building Society in September 2017 as director of distribution before moving into the role of chief operating officer.

Appointed to the board in February 2018, she is responsible for the operations and distribution within the society.

Previously worked for Sainsbury’s Bank, Principality Building Society and Legan & General.

Alexandra Dodds

Ms Dodds has created a community for women to get together and support each other.

She’s a mother of four who runs her own clothing business and yet always thinks of others by setting up this group, which has more than 3,500 members, to help women learn to love themselves.

Dee Hardwicke

A knitwear designer with a diverse portfolio inspired by her love of the British landscape and steeped in the artisan tradition of the Arts and Crafts movement.

Based in Monmouth, she is constantly working on new and exciting projects, from textile designs for the country’s most renowned botanical gardens to stationery and flooring collections.

Caroline Thompson

Head of partnerships for The Alacrity Foundations (UK) who is responsible for developing strategic relationships with key stakeholders and forging new cross-sector partnerships that enhance the Alacrity profile.

The Alacrity model was developed by Professor Simon Gibson and Owen Matthews, with the support of Sir Terry Matthews, and taps into the wealth of UK graduate talent.

Ruth Jones

The Labour MP for Newport West, she has worked in the NHS for more than 30 years and, in 2007, was elected president of the Wales Trades Union Congress.

Elected as an MP in April 2019 following the death of Paul Flynn, who had served as Newport West MP for 32 years.

Carol Mutlow

The founder of Castell Roc and owner of Hannah’s Music in Chepstow, which was opened 31 years ago in memory of daughter Hannah, who lost her life to cystic fibrosis just before her 17th birthday.

Since 2012, Castell Roc, which is held inside Chepstow Castle each August, has featured performances by artists such as Leo Sayer, Dr Hook, Bad Manners and Jools Holland.