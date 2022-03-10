NEWPORT Market is set to re-open in just over a week following a multi-million-pound redevelopment.

The opening date of the Newport’s Victorian Market, which has been regenerated by LoftCo, has been moved to Saturday, March 19.

The market will have an abundance of traders – from Newport and further afield including Cardiff, Barry, Bristol, and Penarth – with goods, food, and services.

We previously announced 16 new traders who – along with returning firms Rae Barton’s Fruit and Veg and Friendly Neighbourhood Comics – will be based at Newport Market. You can read that here.

Here’s a round-up of 16 more traders who will set-up shop at the market...

Banh Wagon

Bahn Wagon will be opening its first permanent location at Newport Market, serving up fresh Vietnamese street food, including Banh Mi (Vietnamese sandwiches) and rice bowls.

Be Flawless By Sarah

This beauty business, run by Sarah Reynolds, which expanded to include cosmetics during lockdown, will offer plenty of pampering.

Along with selling cosmetics, Be Flawless By Sarah will offer fake lashes and lash lifts, gel and acrylic nails, spray tans, waxing and more.

Bossman’s Sweets & Treats

Previously based on Caerleon Road in Newport, Bossman’s Sweets & Treats will be bringing plenty of sugar to Newport Market when it reopens. The shop, which also has a Cardiff base, will offer a range of sweets – including from America and elsewhere in the world.

Burger Boyz

Burger Boyz which opened in Port Talbot last August will be bringing their menu – packed with burgers, chicken wings, milkshakes, and fries to Newport Market.

Their street food will be among the food offered at the market – with people able to takeaway or eat in the building’s food court.

Castle Farm Shop

Castle Farm Shop, which opened in Kingsway shopping centre last October to join their Bishton shop and mobile unit, will be bringing locally sourced produce to Newport Market. This includes fruit, vegetables, dairy, meat, eggs, pastries, juice, and more.

City Treasures

Formerly known as Times Past, City Treasures is a treasure trove of collectible items and antiques – including toys, jewellery, ornaments, ceramics and more. The business, which also buys gold and silver, is currently based on Commercial Road in Newport and will set up shop in Newport Market.

Dolce Beauty

Formerly known as The Beauty House, Dolce Beauty will be opening at Newport Market with deals on treatment for the opening day on March 19. It will likely be a hotspot for people whose lashes or eyebrows need some TLC or people hoping to freshen up their skin with a facial.

Dorothy Seed

This sustainable florist - which uses local suppliers as much as possible and uses reusable, recyclable or compostable materials - will be offering flowers for any occasion at their stall in Newport Market.

Along with fresh and dried flower bouquets this broad business also offers hand made soaps, skin care, and pottery. It will also host events and workshops.

Eco Earth Market

Currently based online, this marketplace for ethical and sustainable products, will be opening its first physical premises at Newport Market. Items will include bamboo, plastic-free, and plant-based encouraging people to look after our planet – with the business hoping to introduce a small zero-waste refill bar at their unit.

The Elephants Ear

There’s plenty of plant-ics in store, when The Elephants Ear opens in Newport Market offering plants for people’s “urban jungle” and terrarium workshops. Indoor plant stores are becoming more prominent in the city, with Nettle & Bark opening on Bridge Street in Newport last summer.

Mr and Mrs Clarke’s estate agents

Newport’s Mr and Mrs Clarke will be bringing their “discerningly different” estate agent to Newport – a unique business to be based in the historic building.

An estate agent “like no other” the company prides itself on how it showcases homes with The Times describing the business as “the Instagram agency”.

N Scents Candles and Gifts

This market stall will offer a selection of handmade candles, which are made using 100 per cent soy wax and premium fragrance oils.

The business, often seen at pop-up markets including in Newport and Chepstow, also offers various gifts, with all its products vegan friendly.

Sheffs

Sheffs – run by handmade confectioners based in South Wales – will be bringing an abundance of goodies for sweet tooths to Newport Market. This includes award-winning fudge and shortbread, along with cakes, doughnuts, brownies, including vegan options, and more.

Tramshed Tech

Tramshed Tech will be taking up some of Newport Market’s office and events space upstairs. The company is a “collaborative community, where start-ups scale up”.

Vin Van [Cymru]

This independent business, already based in Cardiff, will be opening a wine shop and tasting room at Newport Market when it opens on March 19. The business will also host tasting events at the market.

Younique Essentials

Often seen at pop-up markets and fairs, Younique Essentials will be opening at Newport Market with an array of holistic products such as crystals, books, incense, oils, jewellery, and more.