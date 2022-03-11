FOLLOWING criticism by Blaenau Gwent councillors, Abertillery and Llanhilleth community council has explained why it is putting its council tax precept up by 52 per cent.

The council has said that it needs the extra funding to pay for youth projects and work on Abertillery war memorial.

It also needs to increase the precept to fund payments it is legally obliged to make if claimed as well as setting money aside to deal with May’s local government elections.

Abertillery and Llanhilleth Community Council clerk, David Cartwright said: “The council has increased investment in two youth projects that have seen anti-social behaviour by young people fall by more than half in the area and expansion of the provision of life-saving defibrillators.

“In addition, we plan to increase Town in Bloom floral displays throughout the area and to make much-needed improvements to the Abertillery War Memorial.

“We have also made provision to support several major community events, such as Abertillery’s Party in the Park, which did not take place last year because of Covid restrictions.

“Some of the major increases in our budget have been forced upon us.

“Under the Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021, all community councils must make a new, additional provision in their budgets for the payment of an ‘attendance allowance’ to their members.”

The explanation comes after members of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council questioned why the increase was so large. For more on that story click here.

In a report published last month the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales (IRPW) explained payments expected for town and community councillors.

The IRPW says £150 a year should be available for councillors as a contribution to costs and expenses.

Those in senior roles should be paid £500 and a £30 attendance allowance should also be available to be claimed.

Mr Cartwright said: “This means that the council has had to make total provision of £18,750 for members’ allowances in the 2022-23 budget, even though our members rarely claim any.

“We have had to make provision to fund potential elections to the council in May 2022 and we have had to make considerable provision for IT equipment.

“We do not yet know who our community councillors will be from May 2022 onwards, let alone what equipment they may require in order to carry out their responsibilities as councillors.

“By law, the council must make provision for this potential expenditure.”