CONCERNS have been expressed by councillors that residents in a part of Blaenau Gwent will see huge increases in their council tax bills, despite the local authority freezing their part of it.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Wednesday, March 9, councillors were required to formally set the council tax so that all elements can be combined and the billing process can begin.

Blaenau Gwent agreed a council tax freeze at their last meeting on February 17.

Despite this, the average Band D council tax bill will still go up by just over £20 when town and community council and police precepts are added to the total.

Council tax is made up of three components, the biggest being payment for services from a principal authority such as Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, but a levy called a precept is also charged by the local police force, such as Gwent Police and also from town or community councils.

When going through the report, Labour group leader Cllr Steve Thomas asked if the Abertillery and Llanhilleth community council’s precept which showed a 52.39 per cent rise – the equivalent of a £21.25 cash increase – was in fact a misprint.

This was because other town and community councils were showing decreases in their levy.

The council’s chief officer for resources Rhian Hayden said: “It’s correct.”

Cllr John C Morgan pointed out that council tax for a band D property in Abertillery will be £62 more than in Ebbw Vale – and could be the highest in Wales.

Cllr Morgan said: “We ought to look at addressing that.

“It’s pleasing that three of our councils have reduced their rates to less than zero per cent, you just wonder why Abertillery put theirs up.”

He asked whether the county council looked at proposed town and community council precepts before they are approved.

Ms Hayden said: “The decision of town and community councils on their level of precept is one they make themselves and we have no control over that decision.”

Cllr Thomas believed that there needs to be “dialogue” in future with the community councils on their council tax precepts.

Council leader Cllr Nigel Daniels said: “Can I congratulate and thank, Brynmawr, Nantyglo & Blaina and Tredegar town councils for taking a very sensible approach in their budget setting process this year.

“I can’t disagree with Cllr Thomas and Morgan, I’m quite happy to lend my voice for greater in-depth discussions with town and community councils around the level of their precepts.

“I suspect the residents of Abertillery will have their say when they see the difference this precept makes to the council tax banding there.

“I can imagine they will be a little perturbed to say the least.”

Council tax for Band D properties across Blaenau Gwent will be:

Abertillery & Llanhilleth – £2,134.25;

Brynmawr – £2,097.39;

Nantyglo & Blaina – £2,103.32;

Tredegar – £2,101.32;

Ebbw Vale – £2,072.15.

As 85 per cent of homes in Blaenau Gwent are in Band A or B, the council uses these as the council tax yardstick rather than the usual Band D standard.

Council tax for Band A property is:

Abertillery & Llanhilleth – £1,422.83;

Brynmawr – £1,398.26;

Nantyglo & Blaina – £1,402.21;

Tredegar – £1,400.88;

Ebbw Vale – £1,381.43.

Council tax for Band B property is: