PHILLIP Schofield has spoken out about the drama which saw This Morning pulled off air amid an ITV ‘security alert’
Mr Schofield, who was hosting the show alongside Holly Willoughby when This Morning was pulled off air confirmed all was well after the scare which also impacted Loose Women.
The 59-year-old was speaking after a “security alert” sparked an evacuation of ITV studios near White City.
Mr Schofield took to Instagram to express his thanks to security services.
He said on his Instagram story: "Back in my dressing room @thismorning after a security alert. Thank you to our team @thisistvc and @metpolice_uk for being amazing...I've been to the pub with everyone now back to get my house keys!!"
What happened to This Morning today?
A statement from Metropolitan Police said: “At 11:14hrs on Thursday, 10 March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City.
“It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered.
“The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed.
“The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs.
“An investigation is ongoing.”
