A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DAVID WATKINS, 45, of High Street, Ynysddu, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood at Overdene, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, on September 8, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £430 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SEYHAN SHATO, 37, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for riding an electric scooter without insurance on July 27, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £266 a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EMELIO MALSON, 24, of Machine Meadow, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and being drunk and disorderly on Woodside Road, Trevethin, on September 4, 2021.

RICKY HILL, 43, of Risca Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing Ray-Ban glasses worth £160 on February 2.

LEWIS DUVALL COMPTON, 34, of Hawarden Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH WINSTON, 43, of Blaenau Gwent Rows, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTIAN LAWRENCE COYLE, 46, of Cwm Braenar, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOANNE DUNN, 48, of St Mary Street, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER MORRIS, 62, of Willow Rise, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Pengam Road, Blackwood, on August 20, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATALIE CLAIRE RICHARDS, 36, of Stockton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK ROWLAND, 52, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Pencarn Way on August 21, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEXANDER SIMPSON, 38, of Bryngoleu Street, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.