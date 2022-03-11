Wales will be facing up against France in their latest Six Nations encounter this evening (Friday, March 11) and Wayne Pivac's side will see if they can prevent France from achieving a Grand Slam in this year's competition.
Defeats to Ireland and England have bookended a victory against Scotland in their three matches so far, and as a result, Wales' hopes of retaining their title are effectively over.
Meanwhile, France has been successful in all three matches this campaign and has a three-point gap at the top of the table as tournament leaders.
Les Bleus have not won the Six Nations in 12 years, and will finally end that barren run if they can get a further two wins over Wales tonight and England next weekend.
Team Announcement
Here's your Wales team to face France at Principality Stadium on Friday.
➥Mae Josh Navidi yn dychwelyd i'r llinell gychwyn yn ochr yn ochr â Taulupe Faletau a Seb Davies yn y rheng ôl yn erbyn Ffrainc.

How to watch Wales vs France on TV and livestream
If you’d like to tune in to Wales vs France clash, here’s how.
Coverage of the match will be shown on BBC One from 7.30pm with kick-off at 8pm.
READ MORE: Six Nations: Dragons lock Will Rowlands says Wales can beat France
BBC iPlayer allows viewers to watch live or catch up with content they’ve missed.
With the previous Six Nations matches available to watch on BBC iPlayer, it’s likely the Wales v Scotland match will also have a spot on the website.
Watch live as Wales take on France at 8pm on BBC One.
