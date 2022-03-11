ELECTRIC Picnic will return for the first time in two years, with the festival having a line-up including Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala and Dermot Kennedy.
The acts were announced yesterday (Thursday March 10) for its much-anticipated return to the 600-acre site at Stradbally, Co Laois in September.
It will be held from September 2-4 with an expected 70,000 people attending, which would make it the biggest year yet for Ireland’s largest music and arts festival.
Additionally, the capacity of the main stage field has been increased by moving the position of the stage, which will give picnickers improved views.
Among the other main acts are Megan Thee Stallion, Picture This, Snow Patrol, Fontaines DC, Annie Mac, Glass Animals, Pixies and Anne-Marie.
How to get tickets for Electric Picnic 2022?
Tickets went on sale at 9am today (Friday March 11) and can be purchased via the Ticketmaster website.
There are multiple categories to choose from in terms of the ticket you can buy, including a Camping Weekend Ticket, a Camping Weekend Family Ticket, a pass for early entry and simply a day ticket if you wish.
All of those can be found right now on the Ticketmaster website, but you may have to be quick about it.
