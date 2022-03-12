A LIFE-SHORTENING condition motivated a man to take over and clean up an anti-social hotspot in Newport.

Ben Edmonds, 42, is the chief bailiff of Lliswerry Pond in Alway, and has made it his mission to improve the pond and give something lasting to the community.

The pond had previously been an area synonymous with anti-social behaviour, with groups of young people using it as a drinking spot.

That was until around two years ago, when Mr Edmonds and his team, including his partner Leanne Tutton, made it their mission to turn the area around.

The immediate impact of the team on the pond is noticeable, with it now being a tranquil haven open to all.

Mr Edmonds says he was inspired to leave a lasting legacy at the pond both by his own life-shortening condition and Ms Tutton's child’s life-threatening condition.

He was a Michelin star chef who worked all over the country before having to stop working.

“A couple of years ago, I was told I couldn’t work again because I’ve got a terminal illness from a hereditary gene I carry,” said Mr Edmonds.

“I don’t have a long life expectancy, but I wanted to do something where I could still give back.

“I met Leanne and her daughter and I thought ‘right we need to do something to give these children and people something to look forward to’.”

The Angling Watch UK team at Lliswerry Pond hold a variety of events for young people, particularly vulnerable young people.

Mr Edmonds said: “We've set up a while back to give the vulnerable, deprived children and disabled children a chance.

“Because my partner's daughter has a life-threatening illness, we basically think there's not enough done for children in that condition.

“We set this group to promote the fishing side of it because it's a great source of mental wellbeing and it helps with anxiety and depression.”

The group regularly host events for disabled and vulnerable children from all over South Wales at the pond and invite schools and groups for activities.

They also host events available to all the children in the area, including a huge, free Easter event on April 16 involving around 150 children that involves an egg hunt and a day of activities.

Mr Edmonds is mindful of the issues in Alway, considering he grew up in the area.

There has recently been some trouble at the pond when several birds were shot and killed, but this is the first time this has happened since Mr Edmonds has been at the pond.

The incident has led to a new wildlife recovery station being built at the back of the main hut so wounded animals can be treated and looked after quickly.

Other than the recent incident, the pond is mostly free from anti-social behaviour thanks to the work of the team, as well as the local PCSOs who are on hand to help with any potential issues.

Mr Edmonds now wants to continue with building something lasting at the pond, including constructing a fence, several classrooms and benches so that families can enjoy the pond.

Although there have been rumours about the pond becoming closed off to members only in the future, Mr Edmonds has insisted these are false, and that he intends to keep the area open to all.

Mr Edmonds believes that activities for young people such as the ones put on at the pond or Carl Samuel's boxing gym are the way forward to helping improve the area, but at the moment not enough is offered in Alway.

Mr Edmonds said: "The play schemes are not the same like they used to be for the kids.

"It just feels like it's me and Carl and a few other things, I don't hear of many youth clubs in the area any more.

"Personally, what I think should happen is that there needs to be something created that is going to keep these kids entertained.

"The more deprived families are really struggling, in my life I've noticed a big increase in bills.

"How do they expect poorer families to engage in these activities?"

The activities at the pond are set up so that anybody struggling with money can still join in.

It is free for children to fish and Mr Edmonds said that if anyone wants to come along and join in but can't afford the membership fees, then the team are willing and able to get them up and running.

Despite the team not being at the pond for very long, they have already established Lliswerry Pond as a sanctuary for the community and it is clear that the well-being of the people in Alway is top priority.

"We've said time and time again to the people in the community to come and speak to us," said Mr Edmonds.

"If you're having a bad day, come and speak to us.

"We'll do our best to get you better.

"If we can't cure you, we might be able to point you in the right direction with the right people where it might benefit you for your future."

Our City is a series of in-depth articles exploring the city and the people who live in it.