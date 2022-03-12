HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Casper is a male Domestic Short Hair cat who was born on July 20, 2019. He is currently with All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary in Ponthir.

They said: "Casper came into us in October 2021. He came in with his brother but both had to be separated due to fighting.

"Casper was sadly the instigator and due to this, we would prefer that he be rehomed as the only cat in the household to avoid any bullying.

"Casper is a very sweet, friendly cat who is looking for a stable home. He is very confident and is highly food obsessed!

"We have been told by his previous owners that he likes to spend a lot of time outside and can be very independent.

"Casper has never been around young children (toddlers). He has also never been around a dog."

Ideal for a family with children aged over 14 and he must have access to the outdoors.

Rachel Campbell, of Newport, sent in this picture of Chloe, who is described as a 'spoilt, stubborn Jack Russell'.

Katarzyna Herman, of Newport, shared this picture of her cat Aniee.

Malcolm Rutter, of Ebbw Vale, shared this picture of Nandi, a rescue dog from Hungary.

Mr Rutter said: "When he was rescued by the local charity, they had to operate to have his collar removed. It had been there five years."

Andrew Jenkins, of Bargoed, said: "I don't think Paris was very happy with me shoving a lens in his face when he was asleep."

Rhys John Gallent sent in this very Welsh picture of his dogs Diesel and Bear.