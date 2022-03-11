AFTER three years, Radio 1's Big Weekend is finally back and promises to be bigger than ever before.

The last festival was held in Middlesbrough back in 2019 but this year the BBC station has moved towards the Midlands with the event taking place in Coventry.

It will take place from the 27 to the 29 of May in War Memorial Park and although the line-up has not been announced yet, previous years prove they never disappoint.

Each year the weekend sells out with some tickets just for local residents and at reasonable prices, its no surprise they go so quickly.

To save you a job of searching the internet for all the need-to-know we've rounded up all the key information for the weekend.

How to get tickets to Radio 1 Big Weekend Coventry:

Tickets are split into days, with Friday having 8,00 tickets available but Saturday and Sunday each offering 39,500 per day.

Friday tickets will cost £12.50 (+£2.50 booking fee per ticket), and they will be sold in pairs or individually with a maximum of two tickets per person.

Saturday and Sunday tickets will cost £21.50 (+£4.50 booking fee per ticket) and will be sold in pairs or individually with a maximum of two tickets per person.

Plus, you can only purchase a maximum of two tickets for either Saturday or Sunday (but not for both).

It's important to note that refunds will only be considered if the event is cancelled or postponed.

Tickets will go on sale at 18:30pm on Friday 18th March and only via Ticketmaster.

You can also get a handy step-by-step guide showing the process of ticket buying via BBC Radio 1.

Get tickets to any of the days here.

How are tickets to Radio 1 Big Weekend allocated?





Each year Radio 1 partners with the local council, which means that residents in the area get a number of tickets reserved just for them.

Tickets are dived into three 'pots':

Pot 1: 60% of the tickets will initially be reserved for Coventry City Council residents. These tickets will be reserved for seven days until 5pm on Thursday 24th March, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.

Pot 2: 25% of the tickets will initially be reserved for those living in remaining ‘CV’ postcodes, all Birmingham ‘B’ postcodes and selected Leicester postcodes (LE1,2,3,4,5,6,8,9,10,17,18,19). These tickets will be reserved for seven days until 5pm on Thursday 24th March, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.

Pot 3: The remaining 15% of tickets are available for the rest of the UK.

If you are part of pot 1 or 2 then you can get your tickets by entering the postcode of your home address when purchasing tickets.

Radio 1 Big Weekend Coventry rumoured Line-Up:

Although the official line-up has yet to announce we have some speculation of who will be taking to the stage.

Previous years have seen Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay all take to the stage.

But this year there is rumours that Brit Award winner Sam Fender could take to the stage or even megastar Olivia Rodrigo.

Although we don't know the full line-up yet, we can expect it to be incredible as previous years have shown.