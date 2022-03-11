A PAEDOPHILE sexually abused a young boy after inviting him to play computer games in his bedroom.

John Charles Jones, 37, from Caerphilly, also exposed himself to a girl and asked her if she wanted to touch him.

The defendant, of Haldane Court, Lansbury Park, was jailed after he was convicted of historical offences against his two victims by a jury following a trial.

He was found guilty of three counts of indecency with a child and two counts of indecent assault.

The offences happened nearly 20 years ago when the defendant was aged around 18.

Andrew Davies, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court the female victim said in an impact statement that Jones’ offending has affected her mental health.

The defendant was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Alexander Greenwood, mitigating, said: “These incidents were from a lifetime ago.

“He falls to be sentenced for events that happened a generation ago, some 20 years ago when he was a teenager.

“These events have a stigma which will linger.”

He added how his client was now living in a static caravan and had lost his job.

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, referring to the male victim, said: “You would invite him to come to your bedroom and play on a games console which he readily accepted because he was fascinated by the console games and wanted to play them and that was a real attraction to him.”

Speaking about the female victim, he told Jones: “Your offending against her was cynical and opportunistic.”

The judge added: “Your life has been completely changed by this case and these convictions but I also have to remember that would you did profoundly affected lives of others as well.

“You carried a dark secret.”

Jones was locked up for two years and ordered to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.

