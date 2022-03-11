REBEL Wilson could not resist a cheeky dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an interview on This Morning.

The Australian actress is taking on hosting duties at the Bafta award ceremony, which is being held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

She was speaking to Alison Hammond on ITV this week ahead of presenting the Baftas this weekend.

Rebel was explaining how she is preparing for the important gig when she mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 42-year-old said: "I don't know. I would say, I have presented awards at the Baftas and it's gone pretty well."

Producers then cut to a clip from West Side Story with the characters saying: “I like to be in America, okay by me in America.”

The comedic actress instantly saw the opportunity for a gag and said: "Meghan and Harry's new theme song."

Rebel Wilson on James Bond and Harry Potter ahead of BAFTAs

It's been two years since @RebelWilson stole the show with her hilarious speech at the BAFTAs - and now she's set to host it! #EEBAFTAs



Stream #TheOneShow on @BBCiPlayer 👉 https://t.co/StxFmo703A pic.twitter.com/xxsLujavTz — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 8, 2022

Wilson will be bringing her humour to the event, which she said will celebrate the anniversaries of popular British film franchises including James Bond and Harry Potter, and the not so highly rated Cats.

Speaking ahead of her Bafta debut on The One Show, Wilson said: “It’s like everybody who could potentially employ me is in the audience so no pressure.

“But it’s really cool that award shows are back it’s like ‘Wow the actors don’t need to do wellness podcasts anymore’.

“They can wear their fancy outfits, they can come on the red carpet, it’s going to be really like glamorous. And I think people are up for that, they’re up for a good night and it’s all about celebrating films.

“I mean, the British films, their legacy, is awesome. We’re celebrating 75 years of James Bond, the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the third anniversary of Cats… so it’s going to be really good.”

The Baftas ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on March 13.