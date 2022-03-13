HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from March 4-11.

Emma Butterworth

Butterworth was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 9.

The 47-year-old, of Florence Place, Griffithstown, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Station Road in Sebastopol.

She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on August 11, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Hollie Brown

Brown was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 9.

The 30-year-old, of Clos Dewi Sant, Pontrhydyrun, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Llantarnam.

She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on August 11, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Chloe Boycott

Boycott was fined more than £150 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 9.

The 33-year-old, of Top Road, Garndiffaith, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of Crumlin Road in Pontypool.

She was fined £162 for the offence, which occurred on August 27, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Michael Harrington

Harrington was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 10.

The 80-year-old, of Helpstone Terrace, Pontypool, was clocked travelling at 40mph on a 30mph stretch of Pant Road in Newbridge.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on August 23, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Rhys Cottrell

Cottrell was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 10.

The 30-year-old, of Parc Panteg, Griffithstown, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Way in Newport.

He was fined £106 for the offence, which occurred on August 22, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.