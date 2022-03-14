A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JAMIE BLANCHARD, 44, of Commercial Street, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing £2,332 in cash and alcohol during a burglary on High Street on February 28.

He was ordered to pay £2,332 in compensation.

JORDAN WESLEY KERR, 29, of Third Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was jailed for 42 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran, and assaulting two police officers and a man in Caerphilly on March 4.

He was ordered to pay £478 in compensation and a surcharge.

AHMED EL-HERICH, 44, of Courtybella Gardens, Pill, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted stealing copper piping and radiators in a burglary on Commercial Road on March 4.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

LEE GRIFFITHS, 36, of Cwmcelyn Road, Blaina, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for two years, after he admitted assault by beating on March 4.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, attend 26 sessions of a “building better relationships” programme, made the subject of a two-year restraining order and must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

KYRON WATKINS, 22, of Trannon Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to a Malicious Communications Act offence.

He was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

JACK CROTHERS, 19, of High Street, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorcycle without insurance on Thomas Street, Abertridwr, on August 29, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAMANTHA COLLINS, 22, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £502 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A465 on June 18, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM JOHN DIX, 29, of Graig Ebbw, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICHOLAS DONOVAN, 42, of Liswerry Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW PETER JONES, 39, of Hillcrest Road, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £473.01 in fines, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he admitted stealing earbuds worth £40 from Poundland and razor blades worth £154 from Tesco.

NICUSOR-ADRIAN CIRPACI, 23, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042, Llanover, near Abergavenny, on August 30, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.