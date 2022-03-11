THE M48 Severn Bridge will have closures in place throughout the coming weekend to allow for a series of repairs to take place.

Work to be carried out includes surfacing repairs, gantry work and welding.

National Highways will carry out these works, starting on Saturday, March 12, with surfacing and pothole repairs helping to ensure safe and smooth journeys for motorists.

Maintaining the gantry components will allow inspection and maintenance activities to be carried out and ensure the bridge stays in good working order.

To carry out the work safely and efficiently, the eastbound and westbound carriageways will be closed as follows:

Eastbound from 6am to 6pm on March 12 for one day;

Westbound from 6am to 6pm on March 13 for one day;

Westbound from 7pm to 6am on March 14 for two nights.

Some of the weather-dependent work will need to take place during the day due to visibility for the crane and inspections.

All closures will, National Highways say, be removed as soon as works are completed.

Nick Dunbar, senior maintenance assurance manager for National Highways, said: “This work will help to ensure the carriageway and the bridge are proactively maintained, reducing the need for unplanned bridge closures.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and advise motorists to plan ahead and allow a little extra time for their journeys.”

The work will be done in several phases to ensure minimal disruption to motorists, with vehicles diverted via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge where necessary.

As the work is weather dependent, the planned closures may have to be rearranged at short notice.

New dates will be advised via roadside signage and National Highways’ social media channels.