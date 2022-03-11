THE latest data from Public Health Wales shows that there have been 293 new Covid cases in Gwent, with 1,525 across Wales.
Four more people have died in Wales, meaning the death toll is at 7,045 people.
In Gwent, there were 80 newly reported cases in Newport, 72 in Caerphilly, 53 in Blaenau Gwent, 47 in Monmouthshire and 41 in Torfaen.
Number of new Covid cases by area:
- Anglesey - 33
- Blaenau Gwent - 53
- Bridgend - 57
- Caerphilly - 72
- Cardiff - 161
- Carmarthenshire - 95
- Ceredigion - 28
- Conwy - 48
- Denbighshire - 46
- Flintshire - 86
- Gwynedd - 69
- Merthyr Tydfil - 26
- Monmouthshire - 47
- Neath Port Talbot - 54
- Newport - 80
- Pembrokeshire - 62
- Powys - 53
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 130
- Swansea - 102
- Torfaen - 41
- Vale of Glamorgan - 76
- Wrexham - 52
- Unknown location - seven
- Resident outside Wales – 47
