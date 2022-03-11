A COCKY drugs boss who boasted on Snapchat about how much cash he was making profited by more than £230,000 dealing cocaine and cannabis.
Abdul Ali, 22, from Newport, was “revelling” in his work supplying users in neighbouring Cwmbran.
He was jailed for six years last November and appeared before Cardiff Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing.
Judge Daniel Williams was told Ali benefitted by £230,497.66 but has just £3,797.72 available in assets which can be seized by the police.
He has 28 days to hand the money over or face an extra three months in prison in default.
Ali, of Courtybella Terrace, Pill, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between September 9, 2019 and August 18, 2021.
When he was jailed in the autumn, Ruth Smith, prosecuting, said there were videos on his phone of him counting large amounts of money and posing with his merchandise.
Ali had shifted around 5kg of cocaine and was owed £14,000 by debtors who were found on a tick list.
