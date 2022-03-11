RHYMNEY Library is set to be transformed into a community hub as part of a £289,000 refurbishment.

The revamp will see a new layout in the library, which will include a children’s space, a laptop lounge and a Welsh language book collection.

Council money will also be spent on improving and preserving the Idris Davies collection, as well as creating a space for partners of the council to use – for example, Gwent Police could hold surgeries at the hub.

The Welsh Government will fund £162,000 of the cost, and the remaining £127,000 will be funded by the council – £18,000 of which will come from the Library Service budget, and £109,000 from the place-shaping reserve.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, March 9, Cllr Eluned Stenner, cabinet member for performance, economy and enterprise, said the proposed hub is “positive news for the north of the borough”.

One of the project’s aims is to combat social isolation by creating a space for local residents to enjoy and come together.

The library was first opened in the 1970s and was last refurbished in 2009.

Cllr Philippa Marsden, leader of the council, said the project would ensure that the space was being used.

Cllr Marsden added: “This is a commitment to Rhymney town itself.”

The report presented to the cabinet says the project aims to support the climate change agenda through recycling and buying eco-friendly equipment and building supplies.