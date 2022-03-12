FACEBOOK Marketplace is a treasure trove for any kind of collector.
Items on sale there include antiques, ornaments, clothes and even cars.
Searching in the Marketplace for Newport-based (within 10km) items for sale can yield some pretty interesting results.
For example, the pick of all the items on sale within those search parameters is a 2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage.
Although listed in Cardiff instead of Newport, it appears the seller is right between the two cities.
The car, finished in British racing green, is listed as on sale for £24,999 and prospective buyers can view and inspect the car by appointment.
The Aston Martin has a tan interior and has had an 'extensive' engine rebuild and reconditioned gearbox.
It has had recently refurbished alloys and two rear tyres are included in the sale.
The seller assures buyers that the car has a "lovely sound" and that "everything works as it should".
The service history of the car, receipts and a new service book will be provided.
To view the car on Facebook Marketplace, click here.
READ MORE:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.