FIVE second-hand recycling vehicles have been bought by Torfaen council in a bid to tackle an increase in missed collections.

The council’s ageing fleet has resulted in a spate of breakdowns and vehicles being taken off the road.

As a temporary measure, the council has bought five vehicles from Powys County Council for £40,000 to provide back-up and to help tackle the increase in missed collections.

A further £893,000 is also being spent on two new electric waste vehicles, which will be in operation from May.

The Welsh Government is providing 46 per cent of the funding for the 26-tonne electric vehicles which will replace two existing diesel vehicles.

A further £2.8 million is being spent on a new fleet of 19 recycling vehicles, which will be on the roads next year.

Independent councillor Elizabeth Haynes has raised questions over why the vehicles were not replaced earlier.

A council recycling strategy running until 2025 says a new fleet was planned to be introduced in 2021/22.

“It seems as though we are trying to stretch out old vehicles that are coming towards the end of their lives,” she said.

“Consequently there has been so much disruption from broken down vehicles.”

Cllr Haynes said she fears second-hand vehicles bought from Powys may also have a high mileage and that the situation “could have been avoided”.

“I have never experienced the level of complaints I have had over the last six to eight weeks,” she added.

“It’s shockingly bad for the people I represent. There are people who have not had collections week in, week out.”

Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said the council is “very aware of the issues some residents have faced over recent months with missed waste and recycling collections”.

“I can only apologise for any inconvenience they have experienced,” she said.

“The problems have been caused by a number of factors, including an ageing fleet of vehicles, staff absence and isolation during the pandemic and marketplace challenges of recruiting HGV drivers and vehicle loaders.

“However, I am pleased that not only are we investing in a short-term replacement of vehicles this week, we are also making significant investments to improve the service in the longer-term, and investing in staff with four new HGV drivers expected to start next week.

“This is in addition to existing waste staff we have been funding and training to get their HGV licences.”