MOURNERS in their hundreds turned out to pay their respects as popular father and motorbike enthusiast Mason Williams was laid to rest today.

Mr Williams, 28 - a popular member of the Maesglas community - was killed in a crash while driving his bike on Wednesday, February 2.

The community lined the streets in the days after his death to pay tribute - and it was much the same during his funeral today.

Many of the hundreds who turned up outside the Maesglas shops in Cardiff Road to watch the hearse pass and for the funeral at St Woolos Cathedral were wearing red - Mr Williams' favourite colour - while red ribbons were tied to lamposts around the area in tribute.

Mr Williams' coffin travelled in a modified motorbike sidecar behind the hearse, a nod to his love of bikes.

Floral tributes from his family adorned the hearse and the coffin, arranged to say 'Daddy', 'Brother', 'Nephew' and 'My Baby'.

The eulogy prepared by his family spoke of Mr Williams' boldness, cheekiness and love of his family and friends.

Mr Williams had battled a heart condition when he was a child, but "was by no means prepared to accept defeat in the face of adversity and somersaulted any life hurdle with his trademark giggle and cheeky smugness", the service heard.

There were also anecdotes about visiting his aunt, spending time with his cousins and trying to "break Newton's law of gravity" on a rope swing.

He was also recognised for his many talents, which included drumming and riding his BMX.

His passion for bikes was recognised, as was his work in creating a "community of youngsters that could share this fondness for bikes".

Many of this community attended the funeral to pay tribute to Mr Williams.

Mr Williams - a father-of-one who was due to become a dad for a second time when he died - was remembered as "the quiet keeper of many he cared for, doing so humbly and never requiring recognition."

The eulogy ended by saying: "The impression Mason has left in the world has been immense and immeasurable.

"Evident through the tremendous compassion, love and respect showed by all his friends whom he cared for in no less measure.

"To our father, son, brother, godfather, stepson, best friend, nephew and grandson - we are now the custodians of an Everest of beautiful memories, to which we all shall hold dear and will keep us company until our rendevous in time."

When the service at St Woolos ended, mourners travelled either to Maesglas Social Club (known as The Muffler) or on to Langstone Vale Crematorium for a service at 1.30pm.

The wake was held at The Muffler where Mr Williams' life could be celebrated and where mourners could have one last toast in his memory.