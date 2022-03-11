A YELLOW weather warning has been put in place for South Wales heading into the weekend.
The warning, issued by the Met Office, is for strong winds.
It will come into effect at 1pm tomorrow, Saturday, and is scheduled to be in place until around midday on Sunday.
Saturday's warning is likely to affect more of South Wales, with the south coast of the country, from Pembrokeshire up to Cardiff, in the warning zone.
The Met Office warns that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
On Sunday, the warning does not cover as much of the country, with only regions in the west coming under the warning zone.
For more information about what to do in a weather warning zone, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice
