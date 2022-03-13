AS WE plough through the last of the cold weather, we can only hope that warmer Spring days aren’t far away.

As we long for brighter nights and warmer temperatures, why not start prepping your garden for those cosy summer nights?

Furniture retailer, Christow, has some great pieces to help you kit out your garden for summer at a great price.

We’ve listed some of our essentials below.

(Christow)

Christow garden furniture

Relaxation is key when enjoying those sunny days in your garden. So why not kick back and relax in this Hanging Hammock Swing Chair.

With items like this retailing upwards of £100, this relaxing seat is only £11.99 on Christow (reduced from £29.99).

(Christow)

If you want to give your bird visitors a cool off in the hot months but want something a bit more colourful, this Glass Peacock Bird Bath is perfect. And at only £17.99 (reduced from £29.00) it won’t break the bank either.

Looking for a small, narrow garden shed to store your tools? This Narrow Shed is a perfect addition to gardens of any size, and it comes in blue, grey, natural and sage so it can fit any garden aesthetic.

You can purchase this for just £149.99.

If you’re wanting that greenery look to add some character to a dull surface, you can buy this Ivy Leaf Hedge Roll to create the look you want. And it is only £29.99!

(Christow)

What is a nice garden without a nice seating area to enjoy your alfresco dinners? This Folding 4 Seater Table Set is perfect to host endless BBQ parties and sunny outdoor lunches. It is made from hardwearing polypropylene with a realistic rattan wave effect.

This table and chair set is just £189.99, reduced from £283.99!

Not got the green fingers? Don’t worry, Christow has got you. You can have beautiful flowers all year round with this Artificial Rose Tree. It comes in both pink and white and heights of 3 and 4 feet.

(Christow)

For just £29.99, this will make gardening a breeze.

Looking for a parasol to shade you from those strong sun rays (whenever they will arrive), this Banana Parasol for just £79.99 will do the job.

It comes in several colours and is rated UV 30+ so you know you’re being protected from the sun’s damaging rays.

You can shop all of the Christow Garden collection on the website here.