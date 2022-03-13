MOTHER'S Day is only a couple of weeks away now, and you may be wondering what you should get your mum, grandmother or mother-in-law.

If they have a bit of a sweet tooth, then purhcasing an item from Cutter & Squidge might help you out a little.

From afternoon tea hampers, to brownies and other cakes they have a whole lot on selection.

Here's what you could potentially get from them if this sounds up your street.

What sweet treats can you get from Cutter & Squidge?





You can't get much better than a classic afternoon tea, and Cutter & Squidge have their own version for you to share at home.

Afternoon tea hamper (Cutter & Squidge)

It comes with a huge selection of treats such as six vegan hazelnut truffles, chocolate shortbread, a Victoria strawberry sponge cake, fluffy scones and jam, plus two bottles of mini prosecco.

All of this comes to a price of £89.99 which can be bought from their website here.

READ MORE - Mother's Day gifts 2022: Pandora jewellery including rings, charms and bracelets

If you wanted an alternative to afternoon tea then their Baby Biskie Box could work well.

Its description on the website reads: "These bite-size bakes make a delicious addition to your dessert spreads for small parties and gatherings, or as a tasty treat just for her."

Baby Biskie Box (Cutter & Squidge)

In a box of 12, there are a variety of flavours, including Billionaire Dreambar, Brownie, Salted Caramel S'more, Classic S'more, Blueberry Cheesecake and Strawberries & Cream, which comes to a price of £18.99 on the website.

Amongst all of that, you can be a number of whole cakes from the Cutter & Squidge website

This includes a Victoria Strawberry Sponge Cake, Vegan Chocolate Fudge Cake and a Lemon Drizzle Cake which all cost £29.99.