A BURGER joint has confirmed the opening date for their first restaurant.

As previously reported, Sharkbite Burgers which launched as a takeaway in Cwmbran in September 2021 – for collection only – is opening its first ever restaurant, allowing foodies to sit down and eat.

Now the business, which is run by couple Mark ‘Sharkey’ Williams and Natasha Spencer-George, has announced the official opening date.

Sharkbite Burgers restaurant, based in the Grange Industrial Estate in Cwmbran, will open its doors at midday on Saturday, March 26.

“We will be opening our door to the public for the first time,” said Ms Spencer-George.

We are expecting it to be very busy, as we’ve sold out ever weekend since last September for collections only.”

The day will be packed with fun – there will be free tasters, with Love DJ playing at the opening event, and a licensed cocktail bar selling their drinks on the big day.

More than 15 small businesses have joined forces with the venue to offer goodie bags – packed with discounts and freebies – for the first 50 customers.

On March 26 there’s no need to book – people can just turn up and tuck in. Following this people will have to book tables online.

The burger venue, which is a finalist in the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022, is also hosting a competition via social media, ahead of the big day. The prize?

Being the first group to eat at the restaurant – along with bragging rights;

Four lone shark meal deals (burgers, fries, and a can);

Four goodie bags (with offers and gifts from more than 15 local businesses).

To enter, find the competition post on Sharkbite Burgers Facebook or Instagram account, then:

Like the post;

Tag the three friends that will join you if you win;

Share the post to your story, tagging @SharkbiteBurgers

The winners will be announced two days before the grand opening on March 26.

You can follow Sharkbite Burgers on Facebook @sharkbiteburgers or check out its website at sharkbiteburgers.com