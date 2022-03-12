A RISCA woman has avoided prison after she assaulted two emergency workers.

Karen Da Silva was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday for the two offences, committed on August 29 last year.

Da Silva, 56, admitted the charges - one of assaulting a police officer in Risca and one of assaulting a custody detention officer in Newport - at a previous court appearance.

At sentencing, the court was told Da Silva had spat at one of the officers and there had "clearly been a mental disorder prior to the commission of the offences".

Rebecca Griffiths, prosecuting, said the defendant had also been on bail at the time.

Da Silva, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, had four previous convictions, for battery, criminal damage, assault, and failing to surrender.

The judge, Michael Fitton QC, handed Da Silva as 12-month community order.

In that time, she must also complete a 90-day Alcohol Abstinence Monitoring Requirement, as well as up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities with the Probation Service.

Warning Da Silva of her conduct during these programmes, the judge told her she was "not an easy woman to get to know" and would have to "work with other people in your own interest and in the interest of the public".

"I understand and respect you are fiercely independent," the judge told her. "You're going to have to come to terms with the fact you have a serious alcohol problem."

Judge Fitton told Da Silva that if she committed any further offences, the courts would impose "any number of other orders... that affect your liberty and your way of life".

Da Silva was represented by Harry Baker.