THE proceeds from Pontypool RFC’s match against Trebanos RFC this weekend will be donated to support humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

The club has announced that all money raised from match tickets and programme sales in Saturday’s WRU National Championship fixture at Pontypool Park will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The Disasters Emergency Committee is made up of 15 member charities who are experts in humanitarian aid and specialise in different areas of disaster response.

Disasters Emergency Committee charities are in Ukraine and neighbouring countries meeting the needs of all refugees and people who have been displaced by the Russian invasion.

Pontypool RFC chief executive Ben Jeffreys said: “Like so many people across the country and across the world, everybody at Pontypool rugby club is shocked and appalled to see the events unfolding in Ukraine.

“Like many organisations, we’ve reflected as to what we can do as a club to support Ukraine during its darkest hour.

“We have decided that all match tickets and programme sales from this weekend's national championship fixture versus Trebanos will be donated to DEC's Ukraine appeal.

“The DEC is a collection of 15 leading charities who were able to mobilise quickly to provide urgent humanitarian support, and in just a couple of days they were able to raise over £100 million.

“We know our donation – relatively speaking – will be quite small, however as a club we couldn't continue with business as usual without doing something to help Ukraine. It just wouldn't be right.”

The Disasters Emergency Committee has said:

£30 could provide essential hygiene supplies for three people for one month;

£50 could provide blankets for four families;

£100 could provide emergency food for two families for one month.

Tickets for Saturday’s fixture versus Trebanos RFC cost £7 for standard admission and £5 for concessions. However, Pontypool RFC is requesting that supporters round their donation up to £10 in order to raise as much money as possible.

The match kicks off at 2.30pm.

To find out more, or if you would like to donate directly to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, visit: donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal.