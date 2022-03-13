BEING born in Britain might make you confident you have a decent grasp of what it means to be British.

However, you may find the UK’s citizenship test is slightly more difficult than you’d first imagined.

The set of 24 questions, also known as the "Life in the UK" test, will cost £50 and is compiled from 3,000 facts about Britain.

The test must be completed within 45 minutes and applicants need to correctly answer 75 per cent of questions to pass.

Meaning a score of 18/24 is required to pass the test.

Anyone born abroad who wants to live in the UK permanently, or who wishes to become a British citizen, has to pass an exam as part of their application.

Foreign nationals will need to answer a range of multiple questions testing them on their knowledge of British laws, history and traditions.

As well being able to answer these tough questions you must also have spent a certain period of time in the country, passed an English language test, and not have any criminal convictions.

Life in the UK test practice 2021

What do you think? Are you smart enough to ace the test? Try it out for yourself below.

The questions are compiled from a series of example questions.

If you managed to pass, then well done!

Research from Essex University found two thirds of Brits would fail the test.

They put more than 270 people, nearly all of whom were UK citizens, to the test and found 66.4 per cent fell short of the required score, answering on average 15.6 questions correctly.

