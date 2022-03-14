IT'S no secret that anybody who works in the public eye is more vulnerable to open opposition and criticism – and MPs are no exception to the rule.

However, online abuse and threats to safety is something that MPs across the political spectrum face almost every day.

The tragic killing of Southend West MP Sir David Amess in October last year has put politicians’ safety and security under the microscope once again.

Mr Amess was the second MP to be murdered in the space of five years, after Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox was killed in 2016.

The Argus asked Gwent MPs how they feel about their own safety and security in public office.

Labour MP for Newport West Ruth Jones said: “I have no security fears and when I’m outside door knocking, and I find people generally open and willing to talk.

“As I go about my normal life here in Newport West, I do get people coming up to talk to me to express their frustrations with the current government but it’s good to talk to people and as their elected representative that’s what I should be doing, to make sure I represent people properly in Westminster.

“I also need to pay tribute to the police and my office staff who all ensure that situations are risk assessed and sensible safety precautions taken.”

Conservative MP for Monmouth David Davies said: "I have had a few experiences, but overall they are fortunately very rare indeed.

"The vast majority of people are happy to agree or disagree in a perfectly reasonable fashion."

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labour MP for Torfaen, and shadow secretary of state for international trade, said: “The shocking murders of Jo Cox and Sir David Amess are a sobering reminder of the need for all in public life to be conscious of their own personal security.

“Nobody in public life should feel threatened, intimidated, or made to feel unsafe.

"Representatives at all levels must continue to work together with the police to ensure personal safety and the protection of our democracy.”

Newport East MP Jessica Morden, Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith, and Labour MP for Islwyn Chris Evans – all Labour – declined to comment.