PETROL and diesel prices continue to rise across the UK, but this may soon come to a stop.
On Thursday, average diesel prices across the UK reached a new high of 170.1p per litre, with oil prices rising following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
However, the AA has given drivers hope that these rises will be coming to an end, saying that latest trade figures show petrol wholesale costs have fallen to 67.7p per litre, down from 75.8p per litre at the start of the week.
Meanwhile, wholesale diesel costs have fallen from 89.8p per litre to 77.3p per litre over the same period.
Below, we've taken a look at the cheapest places to fill up in every area of the Gwent region.
The information below is as listed on petrolprices.com on March 11.
Newport
Asda Newport (Duffryn)
- Petrol: 154.7
- Diesel: 162.7
Tesco Newport Gwent Extra (Cardiff Road)
- Petrol: 155.9
- Diesel: 158.9
Tesco Newport Spytty
- Petrol: 155.9
- Diesel: 158.9
Shell Newport (Malpas Road)
- Petrol: 156.9
- Diesel: 165.9
Texaco Bettws Service Station (Monnow Way)
- Petrol: 157.9
- Diesel: 165.9
Torfaen
Morrisons Cwmbran
- Petrol: 151.9
- Diesel: 163.9
Tesco Pontypool
- Petrol: 154.9
- Diesel: 165.9
Texaco Avondale Service Station (Pontnewydd)
- Petrol: 154.9
- Diesel: 170.9
Esso RSS Pontypool (Rockhill Road)
- Petrol: 155.9
- Diesel: 163.9
Texaco Pavillion Service Station (Pontypool)
- Petrol: 157.9
- Diesel: 161.9
Caerphilly
Morrisons Caerphilly
- Petrol: 152.7
- Diesel: 162.7
Morrisons Bargoed
- Petrol: 155.7
- Diesel: 163.6
Texaco MFG Caerphilly (Hendredenny)
- Petrol: 155.9
- Diesel: 171.9
Texaco Bargoed Service Station
- Petrol: 155.9
- Diesel: 169.9
Asda Caerphilly
- Petrol: 156.7
- Diesel: 164.7
Blaenau Gwent
Morrisons Ebbw Vale
- Petrol: 151.9
- Diesel: 164.0
Tesco Abertillery
- Petrol: 152.9
- Diesel: 163.9
Gulf Festival Service Station (Ebbw Vale)
- Petrol: 153.0
- Diesel: 151.9
Tesco Ebbw Vale
- Petrol: 155.9
- Diesel: 159.9
Gulf Roundabout Service Station (Sirhowy)
- Petrol: 155.9
- Diesel: 169.0
Monmouthshire
Gulf Caldicot Fuel Express Automat (Newport Road)
- Petrol: 156.7
- Diesel: 167.7
Esso RSS Abergavenny (Hereford Road)
- Petrol: 156.9
- Diesel: 165.9
BP Brecon Road Service Station (Abergavenny)
- Petrol: 156.9
- Diesel: 172.9
Shell Waitrose Abergavenny
- Petrol: 156.9
- Diesel: 173.9
Tesco Chepstow (Station Road)
- Petrol: 158.9
- Diesel: 160.9
