TWELVE years ago a talent show was held at Gaer School and our photographer was there to snap the action.

We found these great pictures in our archive. Were you there? Did you win?

South Wales Argus: CB 11.3.10 TALENT SHOW AT GAER JUNIOR SCHOOL .CHARLES WILLIAMS , 11, THEA ROGERS , 7 ,

Who you gonna call? Eleven-year-old Charles Williams and Thea Rogers, seven - that's who.

South Wales Argus: CB 11.3.10 TALENT SHOW AT GAER JUNIOR SCHOOL . CAITLIN BENNETT , 10

Ten-year-old Caitlin Bennett rocks the mic.

South Wales Argus: CB 11.3.10 TALENT SHOW AT GAER JUNIOR SCHOOL . CHARLIE THOMAS , 10

Charlie Thomas, 10, seems to have stepped out of the 80s.

South Wales Argus: CB 11.3.10 TALENT SHOW AT GAER JUNIOR SCHOOL . JOSHUA FRANCIS , 8

Joshua Francis, eight, took part as the coolest guy in the world.

South Wales Argus: CB 11.3.10 TALENT SHOW AT GAER JUNIOR SCHOOL . CARRIE RICHARDS , 10

Ten-year-old Cassie Richards showing some serious attitude.