TWELVE years ago a talent show was held at Gaer School and our photographer was there to snap the action.
We found these great pictures in our archive. Were you there? Did you win?
Who you gonna call? Eleven-year-old Charles Williams and Thea Rogers, seven - that's who.
Ten-year-old Caitlin Bennett rocks the mic.
Charlie Thomas, 10, seems to have stepped out of the 80s.
Joshua Francis, eight, took part as the coolest guy in the world.
Ten-year-old Cassie Richards showing some serious attitude.
