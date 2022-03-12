WE ARE on the search for Gwent's Instagram fans.

Today we meet Vanessa Ruck, 35, who describes herself as a motorcycle rider, racer and adventurer and content creator.

The 35-year-old, who lives in the Wye Valley, has 97,000 followers for her Instagram account - www.instagram.com/thegirlonabike/

Why did you set it up and what is your Instagram about?

After being hit by a car while cycling in 2014, my world was turned upside down. Motorcycles weren't a part of my life before the accident, but have been instrumental in my recovery.

I've been sharing life, I'm putting myself outside my comfort-zone on two wheels, and I'm sharing the ups and the downs - not just the 'pretty' stuff.

I've been on a mission to help encourage others to just get up and grab life by the horns.

If I can do it, you can do it!

What has been your favourite post - and why?

Too many to pick from!

But any post where I am struggling. For me they are the most vulnerable moments I put myself in, being so open with the world.

But the response from others seeing that they are not the only ones who struggles. That energy is incredible and helps me find the energy to keep going with my pain.

I wish the world was more honest and open about our battles.

Why is Gwent special to you?

It's just magical. Beautiful. Scenic. Remote. Incredible for an outdoor lifestyle and full of such wonderful people. Home is our little heaven.

What is the best thing about Instagram?

Meeting other people and knowing that the battles I have gone through are helping other people battle life's challenges.

In the world of perfectly presented lives on social media, I work hard to give a honest and raw personality of real life.

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

Gosh, lots of brands, pro riders, adventures. I like inspiration for adventures and making the most of every day.

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

I quit my full time job as a director in marketing and am now a full time rider.

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

Consistency, authentic and natural content, and storytelling. Give something to the reader.