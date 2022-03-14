A NEWPORT dramatic society is doing its bit to help refugees from Ukraine by boosting the fundraising efforts of a former member who is currently volunteering in the Czech Republic.

The Argus previously reported on the work of James and Olivia Ward, a couple from Newport who now live in Prague who have been raising funds to buy supplies to one of the city’s refugee centres – Dignity.

Within two days of setting up the appeal, they had raised more than £5,000 with the help of friends and family back home in Newport.

“We wanted to do something to help, particularly as James has acted with us at the Dolman and his family are very involved with the theatre,” said president of Newport Playgoers David Eynon-Williams.

The Dolman Theatre lit in Ukrainian colours. Picture: Clare Ward.

“We have lit the theatre in blue and yellow to show our support and have been collecting for the appeal at performances of our show Tonto Evans this week.

“We are all very proud of James and Olivia and it’s great to know that people’s generous donations are going directly to help refugees.”

Mr Ward has thanked the people of Newport and said he was overwhelmed at the support which had already been given.

James and Olivia Ward are fundraising for supplies for Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Prague.

The appeal has now raised more than £13,000 in less than two weeks.

This money has been spent on food, drinks, toiletries and medical supplies for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Prague.

“It’s people from Newport who have been sending the money.

"We’re both from Newport and are getting the supplies here,” said Mr Ward.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated.

“There’s a massive need here that's going to keep going and going.”

Anyone who wants to donate to the fundraiser should contact Kevin Ward at kevin@kevinwardmedia.com or @KevinWardMedia on Twitter.